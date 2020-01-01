Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 285K
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080 +74%
860
Helio G90T
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080 +83%
2970
Helio G90T
1623
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +125%
641417
Helio G90T
285239

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 800 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size - 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2020 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

