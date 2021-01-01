Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Helio G95

Exynos 1080
VS
Helio G95
Exynos 1080
Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 336K
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1080
vs
Helio G95

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1080 +116%
728138
Helio G95
336760
CPU 181167 95615
GPU 266274 85900
Memory 125393 54379
UX 141818 98554
Total score 728138 336760
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +63%
851
Helio G95
523
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +87%
3004
Helio G95
1608

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 57 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[High]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 10 4
Shading units 160 64
FLOPS - 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9815 MT6785V/CD
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

