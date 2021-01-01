Exynos 1080 vs Helio G95
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
74
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 336K
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2050 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|181167
|95615
|GPU
|266274
|85900
|Memory
|125393
|54379
|UX
|141818
|98554
|Total score
|728138
|336760
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +63%
851
523
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +87%
3004
1608
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|57 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|48 FPS
[High]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Helio G95
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|4
|Shading units
|160
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|195.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9815
|MT6785V/CD
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
