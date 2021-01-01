Exynos 1080 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
74
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 346K
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2050 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 7-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|181167
|92742
|GPU
|266274
|95976
|Memory
|125393
|57726
|UX
|141818
|98195
|Total score
|728138
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +67%
851
509
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +81%
3004
1657
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|2
|Shading units
|160
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9815
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
