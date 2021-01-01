Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Helio G96

Exynos 1080
VS
Helio G96
Exynos 1080
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 346K
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1080
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1080 +110%
728138
Helio G96
346649
CPU 181167 92742
GPU 266274 95976
Memory 125393 57726
UX 141818 98195
Total score 728138 346649
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +67%
851
Helio G96
509
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +81%
3004
Helio G96
1657

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 10 2
Shading units 160 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9815 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

