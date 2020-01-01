Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
81
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
75
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
82
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Shows significantly better (up to 7.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 87K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 5-months later
- 56% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080 +470%
860
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080 +206%
2970
971
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +629%
641417
87966
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 450
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|-
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|600-650 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|1
|Shading units
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|June 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM450
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
