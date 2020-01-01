Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 450 – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 450

Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080
VS
Snapdragon 450
Snapdragon 450

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 7.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 87K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • 56% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080 +470%
860
Snapdragon 450
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080 +206%
2970
Snapdragon 450
971
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +629%
641417
Snapdragon 450
87966

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 450

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 5 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP - 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 506
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 600-650 MHz
Execution units - 1
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size - 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Hexagon 546
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2020 June 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - SDM450
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 450 and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
