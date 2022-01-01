Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
72
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
76
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
78
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 710K vs 288K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|181167
|95287
|GPU
|256274
|64267
|Memory
|125393
|50963
|UX
|141818
|75511
|Total score
|710639
|288515
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +63%
842
516
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +75%
2934
1674
|Image compression
|153.1 Mpixels/s
|106.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|30 images/s
|12.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|53.1 words/s
|29.85 words/s
|Machine learning
|53.7 images/s
|27.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|25.9 images/s
|15.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.53 Mnodes/s
|1.7 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|875.8 Krows/s
|550.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Graphics test
|-
|5 FPS
|Score
|-
|986
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|2
|Shading units
|160
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|468 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|S5E9815
|SM4350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1