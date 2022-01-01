Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 480

Exynos 1080
VS
Snapdragon 480
Exynos 1080
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 710K vs 288K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1080
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1080 +146%
710639
Snapdragon 480
288515
CPU 181167 95287
GPU 256274 64267
Memory 125393 50963
UX 141818 75511
Total score 710639 288515
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +75%
2934
Snapdragon 480
1674
Image compression 153.1 Mpixels/s 106.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 30 images/s 12.6 images/s
Speech recognition 53.1 words/s 29.85 words/s
Machine learning 53.7 images/s 27.35 images/s
Camera shooting 25.9 images/s 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 3.53 Mnodes/s 1.7 Mnodes/s
SQLite 875.8 Krows/s 550.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Score - 986

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 9 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 619
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 800 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 10 2
Shading units 160 128
FLOPS - 468 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2020 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number S5E9815 SM4350
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple A14 Bionic vs Samsung Exynos 1080
2. MediaTek Helio G80 vs Samsung Exynos 1080
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish