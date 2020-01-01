Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
81
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
75
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
82
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 156K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 7-months later
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080 +155%
860
337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080 +122%
2970
1337
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +309%
641417
156744
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 660
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|1
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM660
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
