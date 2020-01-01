Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 156K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080 +155%
860
Snapdragon 660
337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080 +122%
2970
Snapdragon 660
1337
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +309%
641417
Snapdragon 660
156744

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 5 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 512
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 1
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2020 May 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM660
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

