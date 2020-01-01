Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 675 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 206K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 11 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080 +101%
860
Snapdragon 675
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080 +111%
2970
Snapdragon 675
1410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +210%
641417
Snapdragon 675
206768

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 675

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 5 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 612
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 700-750 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 328.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem - X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 October 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM675
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site

