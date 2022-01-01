Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 695
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
71
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
76
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
77
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 698K vs 401K
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|181167
|124557
|GPU
|256274
|98379
|Memory
|125393
|68665
|UX
|141818
|110287
|Total score
|698502
|401180
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +19%
829
694
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +44%
2895
2010
|Image compression
|153.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|30 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|53.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|53.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|25.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.53 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|875.8 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Score
|-
|1207
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|66 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|67 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|19 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 695
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|10
|-
|Shading units
|160
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9815
|SM6375
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
