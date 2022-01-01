Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 695 – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 695

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 698K vs 401K
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced later

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Exynos 1080 +74%
698502
Snapdragon 695
401180
CPU 181167 124557
GPU 256274 98379
Memory 125393 68665
UX 141818 110287
Total score 698502 401180
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +44%
2895
Snapdragon 695
2010
Image compression 153.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 30 images/s -
Speech recognition 53.1 words/s -
Machine learning 53.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 25.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.53 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 875.8 Krows/s -

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Score - 1207

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 66 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 19 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 619
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Execution units 10 -
Shading units 160 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2020 October 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9815 SM6375
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 695 and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
