Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 712 – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 712

Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080
VS
Snapdragon 712
Snapdragon 712

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 228K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080 +110%
860
Snapdragon 712
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080 +96%
2970
Snapdragon 712
1517
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +180%
641417
Snapdragon 712
228816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 712

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 616
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 550 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 310 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2020 February 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM712
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 1080 and Exynos 9611
2. Samsung Exynos 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
3. Samsung Exynos 1080 and Exynos 990
4. Samsung Exynos 1080 and Apple A14 Bionic
5. Samsung Exynos 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 730
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 730G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 720G
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 845
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and HiSilicon Kirin 970

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 712 and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish