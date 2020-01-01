Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 730 – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 730

Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080
VS
Snapdragon 730
Snapdragon 730

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 256K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080 +67%
2970
Snapdragon 730
1779
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +150%
641417
Snapdragon 730
256584

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 730

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 618
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 500 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2020 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 1080 or Exynos 9611
2. Exynos 1080 or Snapdragon 855
3. Exynos 1080 or Exynos 990
4. Exynos 1080 or A14 Bionic
5. Exynos 1080 or Snapdragon 865 Plus
6. Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 675
7. Snapdragon 730 or Exynos 9611
8. Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 855
9. Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 765
10. Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 710

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730 and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish