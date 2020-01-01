Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
81
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
75
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
82
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 283K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080 +58%
860
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080 +72%
2970
1730
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +127%
641417
283112
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 730G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|575 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1