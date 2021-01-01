Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 750G

Exynos 1080
VS
Snapdragon 750G
Exynos 1080
Snapdragon 750G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 647K vs 330K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1080
vs
Snapdragon 750G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1080 +96%
647217
Snapdragon 750G
330023
CPU 174199 115426
GPU 239455 77754
Memory 114724 66679
UX 93301 69173
Total score 647217 330023

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +49%
2987
Snapdragon 750G
2002

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 61 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 619
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 800 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 10 2
Shading units 160 128
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Hexagon 694
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2020 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7225
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
12 (85.7%)
2 (14.3%)
Total votes: 14

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 1080
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Samsung Exynos 1080
3. Apple A13 Bionic or Samsung Exynos 1080
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung Exynos 1080
5. Apple A14 Bionic or Samsung Exynos 1080
6. Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 750G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 750G
9. Samsung Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
10. MediaTek Dimensity 800U or Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 750G and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish