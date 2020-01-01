Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 765G – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 765G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 315K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Announced 11-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080 +63%
2970
Snapdragon 765G
1826
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +103%
641417
Snapdragon 765G
315356

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 765G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 620
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 750 MHz
Execution units - 3
Shading units - 192
FLOPS - 582 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2020 December 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 765G and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
