Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
81
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
75
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
82
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 315K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
- Announced 11-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080 +45%
860
592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080 +63%
2970
1826
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +103%
641417
315356
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 765G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|3
|Shading units
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|582 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
Cast your vote
8 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 8