Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 778G

Exynos 1080
VS
Snapdragon 778G
Exynos 1080
Snapdragon 778G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 6-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1080
vs
Snapdragon 778G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 174199 -
GPU 239455 -
Memory 114724 -
UX 93301 -
Total score 625356 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 642L
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Execution units 10 -
Shading units 160 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X53
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2020 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7325
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
