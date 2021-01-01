Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 778G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
73
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 6-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|174199
|-
|GPU
|239455
|-
|Memory
|114724
|-
|UX
|93301
|-
|Total score
|625356
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +8%
844
780
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +4%
2930
2809
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 778G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|10
|-
|Shading units
|160
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7325
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
