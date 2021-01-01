Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 708K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|181167
|228047
|GPU
|256274
|428067
|Memory
|125393
|175864
|UX
|141818
|171611
|Total score
|708930
|1003811
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
837
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +48%
1238
Multi-Core Score
2933
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +32%
3870
|Image compression
|153.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|30 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|53.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|53.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|25.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.53 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|875.8 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv9-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Adreno 730
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|10
|-
|Shading units
|160
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Snapdragon X65
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|December 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9815
|SM8450
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1