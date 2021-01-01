Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 708K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1080
708930
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +42%
1003811
CPU 181167 228047
GPU 256274 428067
Memory 125393 175864
UX 141818 171611
Total score 708930 1003811
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 153.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 30 images/s -
Speech recognition 53.1 words/s -
Machine learning 53.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 25.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.53 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 875.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv9-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 730
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Execution units 10 -
Shading units 160 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Snapdragon X65
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2020 December 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E9815 SM8450
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
