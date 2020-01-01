Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 845 – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 845

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 362K
  • Announced 2-years later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080 +60%
2837
Snapdragon 845
1770
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +77%
641917
Snapdragon 845
362251

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 845

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 630
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 710 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV DSD 32-бит/384 кГц

Connectivity

Modem - X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced November 2020 December 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - SDM845
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

