Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
94
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
95
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 433K
- Announced 1-year later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2648
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +54%
669037
433415
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|585 MHz
|Cores
|10
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|-
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|December 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
