We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 433K
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +54%
669037
Snapdragon 855
433415

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 855

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 384 KB
L2 cache - 768 KB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 640
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 585 MHz
Cores 10 -
Number of ALUs - 384
FLOPS - 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support - LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2020 December 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - SM8150
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 1080 or ask any questions
