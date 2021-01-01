Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 860
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
81
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
82
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 648K vs 453K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|174199
|136565
|GPU
|239455
|166857
|Memory
|114724
|94975
|UX
|93301
|110727
|Total score
|648117
|453946
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +14%
856
750
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +15%
3011
2617
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 860
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|10
|-
|Shading units
|160
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|March 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3