We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 616K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +9%
669037
Snapdragon 865 Plus
616219

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 865 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 650
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 645 MHz
Cores 10 -
Number of ALUs - 512
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency - 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support - LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2020 July 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - SM8250-AB
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Exynos 1080 or ask any questions
