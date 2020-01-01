Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 865 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 616K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3337
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +9%
669037
616219
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|645 MHz
|Cores
|10
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|512
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|-
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|July 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250-AB
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
