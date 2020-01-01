Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 875
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
78
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
90
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3808
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
669037
Snapdragon 875 +1%
674153
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|700 MHz
|Cores
|10
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|-
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|32 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X60
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|December 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
Cast your vote
34 (51.5%)
32 (48.5%)
Total votes: 66