Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 875

Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 875

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080
669037
Snapdragon 875 +1%
674153

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 875

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 660
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 700 MHz
Cores 10 -
Number of ALUs - 640
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency - 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size - 32 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X60
4G support - LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2020 December 2020
Class Mid range Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 1080 or ask any questions
