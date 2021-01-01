Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 8-months later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1080
vs
Snapdragon 888 Plus

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 174199 -
GPU 239455 -
Memory 114724 -
UX 93301 -
Total score 625356 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 888 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2995 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 660
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Execution units 10 -
Shading units 160 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Hexagon 780
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X60
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2020 June 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
