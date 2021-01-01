Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 8-months later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|174199
|-
|GPU
|239455
|-
|Memory
|114724
|-
|UX
|93301
|-
|Total score
|625356
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
844
Snapdragon 888 Plus +37%
1158
Multi-Core Score
2930
Snapdragon 888 Plus +25%
3661
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 888 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2995 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|10
|-
|Shading units
|160
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Hexagon 780
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
