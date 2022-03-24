Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs A13 Bionic

Exynos 1280
VS
A13 Bionic
Exynos 1280
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 618K vs 434K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280
434723
A13 Bionic +42%
618713
CPU 122472 161025
GPU 121866 259620
Memory 75491 82902
UX 113308 110973
Total score 434723 618713
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280
744
A13 Bionic +80%
1336
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1879
A13 Bionic +87%
3522
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280
2287
A13 Bionic +231%
7572
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 13 FPS 45 FPS
Score 2287 7572

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 832 KB
L2 cache - 12 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 1000 MHz -
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 48 -
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2022 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8825 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Exynos 1280, or ask any questions
Avatar
Anonymouus 24 March 2022 04:06
Who chose the 1280???
0 Reply
Avatar
Anonymous 18 March 2022 09:12
A13 Bionic is the best chipset ever for a phone at its price range like the iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone 11.
0 Reply
