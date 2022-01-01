Exynos 1280 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
97
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
83
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
92
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 9 score – 724K vs 434K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|122472
|185695
|GPU
|121866
|285023
|Memory
|75491
|118389
|UX
|113308
|131689
|Total score
|434723
|724750
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
744
A14 Bionic +116%
1606
Multi-Core Score
1879
A14 Bionic +120%
4136
|Image compression
|-
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|77%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|45 FPS
|Score
|2287
|7612
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|48
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8825
|APL1W01
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
|-
