Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs A14 Bionic

Exynos 1280
VS
A14 Bionic
Exynos 1280
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 9 score – 724K vs 434K
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280
434723
A14 Bionic +67%
724750
CPU 122472 185695
GPU 121866 285023
Memory 75491 118389
UX 113308 131689
Total score 434723 724750
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280
744
A14 Bionic +116%
1606
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1879
A14 Bionic +120%
4136
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280
2287
A14 Bionic +233%
7612
Stability 99% 77%
Graphics test 13 FPS 45 FPS
Score 2287 7612

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 1000 MHz -
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 48 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2022 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8825 APL1W01
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 1280
2. Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 1280
3. Snapdragon 720G or Exynos 1280
4. Dimensity 1200 or Exynos 1280
5. Exynos 1080 or Exynos 1280
6. Snapdragon 778G or A14 Bionic
7. A15 Bionic or A14 Bionic
8. A13 Bionic or A14 Bionic
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Exynos 1280, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish