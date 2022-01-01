Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 6-months later
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 9 score – 800K vs 434K
  • 34% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280
434723
A15 Bionic +84%
800353
CPU 122472 216602
GPU 121866 336667
Memory 75491 112950
UX 113308 131916
Total score 434723 800353
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280
744
A15 Bionic +135%
1746
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1879
A15 Bionic +151%
4723

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280
2287
A15 Bionic +316%
9524
Stability 99% 82%
Graphics test 13 FPS 57 FPS
Score 2287 9524

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 3223 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 4 5
Shading units 48 640
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2022 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8825 APL1W07
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
10 (35.7%)
18 (64.3%)
Total votes: 28

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Exynos 1280, or ask any questions
