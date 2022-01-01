Exynos 1280 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
97
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
98
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 6-months later
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 9 score – 800K vs 434K
- 34% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|122472
|216602
|GPU
|121866
|336667
|Memory
|75491
|112950
|UX
|113308
|131916
|Total score
|434723
|800353
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
744
A15 Bionic +135%
1746
Multi-Core Score
1879
A15 Bionic +151%
4723
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|82%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|57 FPS
|Score
|2287
|9524
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3223 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|5
|Shading units
|48
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8825
|APL1W07
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
|-
