Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
47
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
54
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 672K vs 379K
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|97691
|171453
|GPU
|125329
|236472
|Memory
|75554
|120484
|UX
|84878
|145025
|Total score
|379852
|672952
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
721
Dimensity 1200 +35%
971
Multi-Core Score
1885
Dimensity 1200 +76%
3309
|Image compression
|-
|171.75 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|32.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|51.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|51.65 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|27.35 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|931.9 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|93%
|Graphics test
|-
|25 FPS
|Score
|-
|4180
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|9
|Shading units
|48
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8825
|MT6893
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
