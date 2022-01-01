Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 1200

Exynos 1280
VS
Dimensity 1200
Exynos 1280
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 672K vs 379K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280
379852
Dimensity 1200 +77%
672952
CPU 97691 171453
GPU 125329 236472
Memory 75554 120484
UX 84878 145025
Total score 379852 672952
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1885
Dimensity 1200 +76%
3309
Image compression - 171.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 32.25 images/s
Speech recognition - 51.5 words/s
Machine learning - 51.65 images/s
Camera shooting - 27.35 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 931.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 93%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Score - 4180

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units 48 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8825 MT6893
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

