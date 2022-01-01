Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 1300 – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 1300

Exynos 1280
VS
Dimensity 1300
Exynos 1280
Dimensity 1300

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 9 score – 665K vs 406K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Dimensity 1300

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280
406403
Dimensity 1300 +64%
665799
CPU 116214 175579
GPU 116279 245229
Memory 75097 114842
UX 100757 131394
Total score 406403 665799
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1876
Dimensity 1300 +69%
3178

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280
2287
Dimensity 1300 +101%
4605
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 27 FPS
Score 2287 4605

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Dimensity 1300

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units 48 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8825 MT6893Z
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (31.3%)
11 (68.8%)
Total votes: 16

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 1280 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
2. Samsung Exynos 1280 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
3. Samsung Exynos 1280 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
4. Samsung Exynos 1280 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1300 and Exynos 1280, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish