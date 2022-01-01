Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 700
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 9 score – 383K vs 336K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|97691
|100781
|GPU
|125329
|79672
|Memory
|75554
|64767
|UX
|84878
|91508
|Total score
|383565
|336882
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +29%
732
568
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +9%
1894
1744
|Image compression
|-
|101.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|32.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|27.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.55 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.1 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|543.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1101
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|37 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|25 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|59 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Dimensity 700
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|November 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8825
|MT6833V/ZA
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4