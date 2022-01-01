Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 700

Exynos 1280
VS
Dimensity 700
Exynos 1280
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 9 score – 383K vs 336K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280 +14%
383565
Dimensity 700
336882
CPU 97691 100781
GPU 125329 79672
Memory 75554 64767
UX 84878 91508
Total score 383565 336882
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +29%
732
Dimensity 700
568
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +9%
1894
Dimensity 700
1744
Image compression - 101.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15 images/s
Speech recognition - 32.9 words/s
Machine learning - 27.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.55 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.1 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 543.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Score - 1101

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS - 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution - 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8825 MT6833V/ZA
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

