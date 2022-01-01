We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.