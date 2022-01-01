Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 720 – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 720

Exynos 1280
VS
Dimensity 720
Exynos 1280
Dimensity 720

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 346K
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Dimensity 720

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280 +25%
434723
Dimensity 720
346484
CPU 122472 99354
GPU 121866 84632
Memory 75491 62616
UX 113308 99156
Total score 434723 346484
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +41%
744
Dimensity 720
528
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +9%
1879
Dimensity 720
1721
Image compression - 98.25 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 31.95 words/s
Machine learning - 27.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.85 images/s
HTML 5 - 2 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 513 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280 +87%
2287
Dimensity 720
1222
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 13 FPS 7 FPS
Score 2287 1222

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 41 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 43 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 30 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme V3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Dimensity 720

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 3
Shading units 48 48
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2022 July 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8825 MT6853V
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site

