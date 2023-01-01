Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 9200 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 MP4 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 411K
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 8-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Dimensity 9200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280
411747
Dimensity 9200 +179%
1150519
CPU 121943 275605
GPU 113634 436558
Memory 69031 227902
UX 103890 204053
Total score 411747 1150519
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280
743
Dimensity 9200 +77%
1314
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1879
Dimensity 9200 +166%
4994
Image compression 116.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 33.1 words/s -
Machine learning 29.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.97 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 556.4 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280
2287
Dimensity 9200 +429%
12109
Stability 99% 86%
Graphics test 13 FPS 72 FPS
Score 2287 12109

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Dimensity 9200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv9-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 17 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP4 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 1000 MHz -
Execution units 4 11
Shading units 48 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 7
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 November 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8825 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site

