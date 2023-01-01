Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 9200
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 MP4 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
50
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 411K
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 8-months later
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|121943
|275605
|GPU
|113634
|436558
|Memory
|69031
|227902
|UX
|103890
|204053
|Total score
|411747
|1150519
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
743
Dimensity 9200 +77%
1314
Multi-Core Score
1879
Dimensity 9200 +166%
4994
|Image compression
|116.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|13.5 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|33.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|29.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.97 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|556.4 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|86%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|72 FPS
|Score
|2287
|12109
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Dimensity 9200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv9-A
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|17 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP4
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|11
|Shading units
|48
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|November 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8825
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1