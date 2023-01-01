Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 9200 VS Exynos 1280 Dimensity 9200 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 MP4 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 411K

Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 411K 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)

27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz) Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm) Announced 8-months later

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1280 411747 Dimensity 9200 +179% 1150519 CPU 121943 275605 GPU 113634 436558 Memory 69031 227902 UX 103890 204053 Total score 411747 1150519 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1280 743 Dimensity 9200 +77% 1314 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1280 1879 Dimensity 9200 +166% 4994 Image compression 116.6 Mpixels/s - Face detection 13.5 images/s - Speech recognition 33.1 words/s - Machine learning 29.3 images/s - Camera shooting 13.1 images/s - HTML 5 1.97 Mnodes/s - SQLite 556.4 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1280 2287 Dimensity 9200 +429% 12109 Stability 99% 86% Graphics test 13 FPS 72 FPS Score 2287 12109

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Dimensity 9200

CPU Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 3050 MHz Instruction set - ARMv9-A L3 cache - 8 MB Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Transistor count - 17 billion

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP4 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 3 GPU frequency 1000 MHz - Execution units 4 11 Shading units 48 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.3 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory frequency 2133 MHz - Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP - Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps - Wi-Fi 5 7 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced March 2022 November 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number S5E8825 - Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site