Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs Helio G90T

Exynos 1280
VS
Helio G90T
Exynos 1280
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 332K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Helio G90T

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280 +31%
434723
Helio G90T
332251
CPU 122472 96604
GPU 121866 86503
Memory 75491 60011
UX 113308 87565
Total score 434723 332251
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +50%
744
Helio G90T
496
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +16%
1879
Helio G90T
1626
Image compression - 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.8 words/s
Machine learning - 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.89 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 499.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280 +74%
2287
Helio G90T
1315
Stability 99% 96%
Graphics test 13 FPS 7 FPS
Score 2287 1315

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Mali-G76 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS - 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2022 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8825 MT6785V/CC
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (77.8%)
2 (22.2%)
Total votes: 9

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 1280 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
2. Samsung Exynos 1280 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
3. Samsung Exynos 1280 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
4. Samsung Exynos 1280 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
5. Samsung Exynos 1280 and MediaTek Dimensity 920
6. MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
7. MediaTek Helio G90T and MediaTek Helio G96
8. MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
9. MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Exynos 1280, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish