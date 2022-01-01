Exynos 1280 vs Helio G95
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
42
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 9 score – 383K vs 342K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|97691
|99682
|GPU
|125329
|91379
|Memory
|75554
|57709
|UX
|84878
|91472
|Total score
|383565
|342512
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +41%
732
519
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +17%
1894
1618
|Image compression
|-
|98 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.93 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|500.3 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|91%
|Graphics test
|-
|8 FPS
|Score
|-
|1478
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|57 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|48 FPS
[High]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Helio G95
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|48
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|195.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8825
|MT6785V/CD
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
