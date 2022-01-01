Exynos 1280 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
42
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 331K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
- Announced 9-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|122472
|91356
|GPU
|121866
|79799
|Memory
|75491
|59837
|UX
|113308
|99762
|Total score
|434723
|331240
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +38%
744
541
Multi-Core Score
1879
Helio G96 +1%
1898
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|6 FPS
|Score
|2287
|1095
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|72 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|58 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|66 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8825
|MT6781
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
