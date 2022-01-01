Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs Helio G96

Exynos 1280
VS
Helio G96
Exynos 1280
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 331K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280 +31%
434723
Helio G96
331240
CPU 122472 91356
GPU 121866 79799
Memory 75491 59837
UX 113308 99762
Total score 434723 331240
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +38%
744
Helio G96
541
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1879
Helio G96 +1%
1898

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280 +109%
2287
Helio G96
1095
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 6 FPS
Score 2287 1095

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 72 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 58 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 66 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 23 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 48 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8825 MT6781
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
29 (70.7%)
12 (29.3%)
Total votes: 41

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Exynos 1280, or ask any questions
