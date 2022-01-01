Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 406K vs 384K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 7-months later
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|116214
|113829
|GPU
|116279
|92314
|Memory
|75097
|68007
|UX
|100757
|110869
|Total score
|406403
|384471
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +19%
733
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +1%
1876
1851
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|-
|Score
|2287
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Adreno
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|-
|Shading units
|48
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|S5E8825
|SM4375
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
