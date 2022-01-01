Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 406K vs 384K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 7-months later

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280 +6%
406403
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
384471
CPU 116214 113829
GPU 116279 92314
Memory 75097 68007
UX 100757 110869
Total score 406403 384471
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Score 2287 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Adreno
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno
GPU frequency 1000 MHz -
Execution units 4 -
Shading units 48 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 October 2022
Class Mid range Low end
Model number S5E8825 SM4375
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site

