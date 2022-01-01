Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 480

Exynos 1280
VS
Snapdragon 480
Exynos 1280
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 288K
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280 +51%
434723
Snapdragon 480
288515
CPU 122472 95287
GPU 121866 64267
Memory 75491 50963
UX 113308 75511
Total score 434723 288515
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +12%
1879
Snapdragon 480
1674
Image compression - 106.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 29.85 words/s
Machine learning - 27.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.7 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 550.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280 +132%
2287
Snapdragon 480
986
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS 5 FPS
Score 2287 986

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Adreno 619
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 48 128
FLOPS - 468 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number S5E8825 SM4350
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

