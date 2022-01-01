Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 11 nm)
- Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 9 score – 383K vs 284K
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|97691
|101216
|GPU
|125329
|51346
|Memory
|75554
|48181
|UX
|84878
|82701
|Total score
|383565
|284678
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +37%
732
533
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +22%
1894
1549
|Image compression
|-
|102.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|23.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.05 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|527.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Score
|-
|482
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|14 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 678
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|845 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|48
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|December 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8825
|SM6150-AC
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site
