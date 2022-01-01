Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 730 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 321K
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Snapdragon 730

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280 +35%
434723
Snapdragon 730
321305
CPU 122472 103758
GPU 121866 84680
Memory 75491 44127
UX 113308 87773
Total score 434723 321305
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +5%
1879
Snapdragon 730
1791
Image compression - 93.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 27 words/s
Machine learning - 24.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 14 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 478.1 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280 +250%
2287
Snapdragon 730
654
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 3 FPS
Score 2287 654

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 36 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 35 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 730

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Adreno 618
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 48 128
FLOPS - 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Qualcomm Hexagon 688
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2022 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8825 SM7150-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site

