Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 730
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 2-years later
- Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 321K
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|122472
|103758
|GPU
|121866
|84680
|Memory
|75491
|44127
|UX
|113308
|87773
|Total score
|434723
|321305
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +38%
744
541
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +5%
1879
1791
|Image compression
|-
|93.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|24.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|478.1 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|3 FPS
|Score
|2287
|654
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|35 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 730
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|48
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8825
|SM7150-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
