We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 9 score – 383K vs 334K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Snapdragon 730G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280 +15%
383565
Snapdragon 730G
334977
CPU 97691 102803
GPU 125329 87461
Memory 75554 54955
UX 84878 87841
Total score 383565 334977
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +10%
1894
Snapdragon 730G
1729
Image compression - 106.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27 words/s
Machine learning - 25 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.03 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 547.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Score - 747

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 47 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 730G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Adreno 618
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 48 128
FLOPS - 422 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 688
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution - 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support - LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2022 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8825 SM7150-AB
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730G and Exynos 1280, or ask any questions
