Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1042K vs 434K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|122472
|249768
|GPU
|121866
|448381
|Memory
|75491
|172528
|UX
|113308
|166045
|Total score
|434723
|1042572
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
744
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +63%
1216
Multi-Core Score
1879
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +102%
3794
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|56%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|48 FPS
|Score
|2287
|8045
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Adreno 730
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|818 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|3
|Shading units
|48
|768
|FLOPS
|-
|2236 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Snapdragon X65
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|December 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8825
|SM8450
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
