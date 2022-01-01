Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1042K vs 434K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280
434723
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +140%
1042572
CPU 122472 249768
GPU 121866 448381
Memory 75491 172528
UX 113308 166045
Total score 434723 1042572
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 56%
Graphics test 13 FPS 48 FPS
Score 2287 8045

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 89 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 114 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 40 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv9-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Adreno 730
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 818 MHz
Execution units 4 3
Shading units 48 768
FLOPS - 2236 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Snapdragon X65
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 December 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8825 SM8450
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site

