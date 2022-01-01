Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Announced 5-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 317K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|122472
|83653
|GPU
|121866
|105099
|Memory
|75491
|50470
|UX
|113308
|75535
|Total score
|434723
|317144
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +91%
744
390
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +8%
1879
1732
|Image compression
|-
|95.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|31.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|24.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|534.8 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|6 FPS
|Score
|2287
|1130
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 835
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|48
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 682
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|November 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8825
|MSM8998
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
