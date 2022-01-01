Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 835 – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 835

Exynos 1280
VS
Snapdragon 835
Exynos 1280
Snapdragon 835

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Announced 5-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 317K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Snapdragon 835

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280 +37%
434723
Snapdragon 835
317144
CPU 122472 83653
GPU 121866 105099
Memory 75491 50470
UX 113308 75535
Total score 434723 317144
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +8%
1879
Snapdragon 835
1732
Image compression - 95.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 31.5 words/s
Machine learning - 24.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.99 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 534.8 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280 +102%
2287
Snapdragon 835
1130
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS 6 FPS
Score 2287 1130

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 835

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Adreno 540
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 710 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 48 256
FLOPS - 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 682
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X16 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 16
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2022 November 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8825 MSM8998
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

