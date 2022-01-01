Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 845 – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 845

Exynos 1280
VS
Snapdragon 845
Exynos 1280
Snapdragon 845

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Announced 4-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 411K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Snapdragon 845

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280 +6%
434723
Snapdragon 845
411517
CPU 122472 102046
GPU 121866 154472
Memory 75491 63407
UX 113308 87601
Total score 434723 411517
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1879
Snapdragon 845 +17%
2205
Image compression - 128.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 37.8 words/s
Machine learning - 35.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 19.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.62 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 686.3 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280 +59%
2287
Snapdragon 845
1436
Stability 99% 80%
Graphics test 13 FPS 8 FPS
Score 2287 1436

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 53 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 55 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 48 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 845

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1.5 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Adreno 630
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 710 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 48 256
FLOPS - 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2022 December 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8825 SDM845
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

Promotion
