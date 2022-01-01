Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Announced 4-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 411K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|122472
|102046
|GPU
|121866
|154472
|Memory
|75491
|63407
|UX
|113308
|87601
|Total score
|434723
|411517
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +46%
744
509
Multi-Core Score
1879
Snapdragon 845 +17%
2205
|Image compression
|-
|128.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|37.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|35.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|19.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.62 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|686.3 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|80%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|8 FPS
|Score
|2287
|1436
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|55 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|48 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 845
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1.5 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|48
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|December 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8825
|SDM845
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
