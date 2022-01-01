Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 860
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Announced 2-years later
- Higher GPU frequency (~48%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 9 score – 569K vs 383K
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|97691
|148589
|GPU
|125329
|205864
|Memory
|75554
|100525
|UX
|84878
|109947
|Total score
|383565
|569159
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
732
Snapdragon 860 +1%
742
Multi-Core Score
1894
Snapdragon 860 +36%
2584
|Image compression
|-
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|20.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|44.55 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|46.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|22.85 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|777.9 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|20 FPS
|Score
|-
|3455
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 860
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.1-A
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|675 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|48
|384
|FLOPS
|-
|1037 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.13 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8825
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
