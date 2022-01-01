Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 865
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 9 score – 651K vs 383K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|97691
|181605
|GPU
|125329
|217457
|Memory
|75554
|109220
|UX
|84878
|141147
|Total score
|383565
|651721
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
732
Snapdragon 865 +28%
937
Multi-Core Score
1894
Snapdragon 865 +83%
3469
|Image compression
|-
|164.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|26.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|49.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|50 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|29.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.25 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|880 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|26 FPS
|Score
|-
|4370
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 865
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|587 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|48
|512
|FLOPS
|-
|1228 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8825
|SM8250-AB
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
