Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 870
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Higher GPU frequency (~48%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 9 score – 699K vs 383K
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|97691
|194048
|GPU
|125329
|241854
|Memory
|75554
|110520
|UX
|84878
|148242
|Total score
|383565
|699283
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
732
Snapdragon 870 +37%
1005
Multi-Core Score
1894
Snapdragon 870 +80%
3403
|Image compression
|-
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|25.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|54.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|56.95 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|28 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|989.1 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|90%
|Graphics test
|-
|25 FPS
|Score
|-
|4260
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 870
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1.8 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|675 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|48
|512
|FLOPS
|-
|1372 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8825
|SM8250-AC
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
