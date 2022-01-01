Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 888 – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 888

Exynos 1280
VS
Snapdragon 888
Exynos 1280
Snapdragon 888

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 794K vs 379K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Snapdragon 888

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280
379852
Snapdragon 888 +109%
794406
CPU 97691 201121
GPU 125329 316401
Memory 75554 123476
UX 84878 155182
Total score 379852 794406
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280
721
Snapdragon 888 +56%
1122
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1885
Snapdragon 888 +94%
3665
Image compression - 176.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 27.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 68.35 words/s
Machine learning - 66.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 36.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.91 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 92%
Graphics test - 31 FPS
Score - 5304

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 89 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 112 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 888

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Adreno 660
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 840 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 48 512
FLOPS - 1720 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 780
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X60
4G support - LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 December 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8825 SM8350
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 1280, or ask any questions
