Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 888
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
47
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
54
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 794K vs 379K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|97691
|201121
|GPU
|125329
|316401
|Memory
|75554
|123476
|UX
|84878
|155182
|Total score
|379852
|794406
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
721
Snapdragon 888 +56%
1122
Multi-Core Score
1885
Snapdragon 888 +94%
3665
|Image compression
|-
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|27.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|68.35 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|66.45 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|36.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|92%
|Graphics test
|-
|31 FPS
|Score
|-
|5304
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 888
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|840 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|48
|512
|FLOPS
|-
|1720 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 780
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X60
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|December 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8825
|SM8350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
