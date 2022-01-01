Exynos 1280 vs Exynos 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
72
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
78
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 708K vs 383K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|97691
|181167
|GPU
|125329
|256274
|Memory
|75554
|125393
|UX
|84878
|141818
|Total score
|383565
|708433
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
732
Exynos 1080 +15%
841
Multi-Core Score
1894
Exynos 1080 +55%
2929
|Image compression
|-
|153.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|30 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|53.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|53.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|25.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.53 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|875.8 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Exynos 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|10
|Shading units
|48
|160
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Processor
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|November 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8825
|S5E9815
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
