Exynos 1280 vs Exynos 1080

Exynos 1280
VS
Exynos 1080
Exynos 1280
Exynos 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 708K vs 383K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Exynos 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280
383565
Exynos 1080 +85%
708433
CPU 97691 181167
GPU 125329 256274
Memory 75554 125393
UX 84878 141818
Total score 383565 708433
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280
732
Exynos 1080 +15%
841
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1894
Exynos 1080 +55%
2929
Image compression - 153.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 30 images/s
Speech recognition - 53.1 words/s
Machine learning - 53.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 25.9 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 875.8 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Exynos 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Mali-G78 MP10
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 4 10
Shading units 48 160
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Processor
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution - 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2022 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8825 S5E9815
Official page - Samsung Exynos 1080 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 1080 and Exynos 1280, or ask any questions
