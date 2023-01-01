Exynos 1330 vs Dimensity 6020 VS Exynos 1330 Dimensity 6020 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330 Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm) Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 420K vs 354K

Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 420K vs 354K 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1330 +18% 420095 Dimensity 6020 354739 CPU 135870 - GPU 84351 - Memory 79123 - UX 116666 - Total score 420095 354739 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1330 +24% 744 Dimensity 6020 602 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1330 +42% 2515 Dimensity 6020 1767

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Dimensity 6020

CPU Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers TDP 7 W -

Graphics GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Valhal 2 Valhall GPU frequency 950 MHz 950 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 24 32 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 - 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps - Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 March 2023 Class Mid range Low end Model number S5E8535 - Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site