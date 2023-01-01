Exynos 1330 vs Dimensity 6020
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 420K vs 354K
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|135870
|-
|GPU
|84351
|-
|Memory
|79123
|-
|UX
|116666
|-
|Total score
|420095
|354739
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +24%
744
602
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +42%
2515
1767
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Dimensity 6020
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G68 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhal 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|24
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|March 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|S5E8535
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1330 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site
