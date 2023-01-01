Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1330 vs Dimensity 6020 – what's better?

Exynos 1330 vs Dimensity 6020

Exynos 1330
VS
Dimensity 6020
Exynos 1330
Dimensity 6020

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 420K vs 354K
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1330
vs
Dimensity 6020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1330 +18%
420095
Dimensity 6020
354739
CPU 135870 -
GPU 84351 -
Memory 79123 -
UX 116666 -
Total score 420095 354739
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +42%
2515
Dimensity 6020
1767

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Dimensity 6020

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 7 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhal 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 24 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 March 2023
Class Mid range Low end
Model number S5E8535 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
14 (77.8%)
4 (22.2%)
Total votes: 18

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 1330 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
2. Samsung Exynos 1330 vs MediaTek Dimensity 920
3. Samsung Exynos 1330 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
4. Samsung Exynos 1330 vs Exynos 1280
5. Samsung Exynos 1330 vs MediaTek Dimensity 700
6. MediaTek Dimensity 6020 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
7. MediaTek Dimensity 6020 vs Dimensity 930
8. MediaTek Dimensity 6020 vs Dimensity 1080
9. MediaTek Dimensity 6020 vs Dimensity 700
10. MediaTek Dimensity 6020 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 6020 and Exynos 1330, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish