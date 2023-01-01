Exynos 1330 vs Dimensity 7200 VS Exynos 1330 Dimensity 7200 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 412K

Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 412K Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm) 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)

17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz) Higher GPU frequency (~19%)

Higher GPU frequency (~19%) Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1330 412202 Dimensity 7200 +49% 612165 CPU 135870 155165 GPU 84351 197878 Memory 79123 117814 UX 116666 144422 Total score 412202 612165 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1330 733 Dimensity 7200 +16% 848 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1330 +9% 2485 Dimensity 7200 2281

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Dimensity 7200

CPU Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A L1 cache - 512 KB L2 cache - 1 MB L3 cache - 4 MB Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP 7 W 8 W

Graphics GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Mali-G610 MC4 Architecture Valhal 2 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 950 MHz 1130 MHz Execution units 2 4 Shading units 24 - FLOPS 240 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650 Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 1920 x 1200 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps - Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 February 2023 Class Mid range Flagship Model number S5E8535 MT6886 Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site