We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 412K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 1330
vs
Dimensity 7200

AnTuTu 9

Exynos 1330
412202
Dimensity 7200 +49%
612165
CPU 135870 155165
GPU 84351 197878
Memory 79123 117814
UX 116666 144422
Total score 412202 612165
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +9%
2485
Dimensity 7200
2281

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 7 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Valhal 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1130 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 24 -
FLOPS 240 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 February 2023
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8535 MT6886
Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

