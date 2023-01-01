Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1330 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Exynos 1330 vs Dimensity 810

Exynos 1330
VS
Dimensity 810
Exynos 1330
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 420K vs 393K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1330
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1330 +7%
420095
Dimensity 810
393494
CPU 135870 111534
GPU 84351 91947
Memory 79123 77365
UX 116666 111978
Total score 420095 393494
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +18%
744
Dimensity 810
629
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +32%
2515
Dimensity 810
1908

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Score - 1296

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 37 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 7 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhal 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 24 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8535 MT6833V
Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Exynos 1330, or ask any questions
