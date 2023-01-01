Exynos 1330 vs Dimensity 810 VS Exynos 1330 Dimensity 810 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330 Announced 1-year and 7-months later

Announced 1-year and 7-months later Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm) Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Higher GPU frequency (~12%) Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 420K vs 393K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1330 +7% 420095 Dimensity 810 393494 CPU 135870 111534 GPU 84351 91947 Memory 79123 77365 UX 116666 111978 Total score 420095 393494 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1330 +18% 744 Dimensity 810 629 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1330 +32% 2515 Dimensity 810 1908

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1330 n/a Dimensity 810 1296 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 7 FPS Score - 1296

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS

[Low] Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS

[High] Fortnite - 26 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 37 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Dimensity 810

CPU Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache - 512 KB L2 cache - 1 MB L3 cache - 2 MB Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers Transistor count - 12 billion TDP 7 W 8 W

Graphics GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Valhal 2 Valhall GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 24 32 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 August 2021 Class Mid range Mid range Model number S5E8535 MT6833V Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site