Exynos 1330 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 420K vs 393K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|135870
|111534
|GPU
|84351
|91947
|Memory
|79123
|77365
|UX
|116666
|111978
|Total score
|420095
|393494
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +18%
744
629
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +32%
2515
1908
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Score
|-
|1296
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|77 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|74 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|37 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G68 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhal 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|24
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8535
|MT6833V
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1330 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
