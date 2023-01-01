Exynos 1330 vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 9 score – 505K vs 417K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|135870
|137440
|GPU
|84351
|139027
|Memory
|79123
|96443
|UX
|116666
|128980
|Total score
|417439
|505859
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
747
Dimensity 920 +9%
811
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +9%
2511
2294
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2296
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|64 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|68 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|46 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G68 MP2
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhal 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|684 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8535
|MT6877T
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1330 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
