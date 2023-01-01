Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 417K vs 343K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|135870
|106622
|GPU
|84351
|86653
|Memory
|79123
|53851
|UX
|116666
|93089
|Total score
|417439
|343231
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +31%
747
572
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +47%
2511
1711
|Image compression
|-
|110.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|533.6 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1040
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|43 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 720G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G68 MP2
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Valhal 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|435 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8535
|SM7125
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1330 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
