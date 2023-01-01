Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 720G

Exynos 1330
VS
Snapdragon 720G
Exynos 1330
Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 417K vs 343K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1330
vs
Snapdragon 720G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1330 +22%
417439
Snapdragon 720G
343231
CPU 135870 106622
GPU 84351 86653
Memory 79123 53851
UX 116666 93089
Total score 417439 343231
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +47%
2511
Snapdragon 720G
1711
Image compression - 110.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.1 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.3 words/s
Machine learning - 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 533.6 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Score - 1040

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 43 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Adreno 618
Architecture Valhal 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 750 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 435 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8535 SM7125
Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

